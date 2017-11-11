Suspect Steals Car With 4-Year-Old Inside; Child Returned To Family

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle that had a child inside in Oak Cliff Saturday afternoon.

Police haven’t found the stolen car, but they found the 4-year-old girl who was inside.

A suspect had stolen a father’s vehicle while he was getting gas, according to witnesses. The 4-year-old girl was in the back seat of the car.

The suspect dropped off the little girl in a neighborhood about two blocks from the scene of the carjacking. She was checked by paramedics when she was found.

Witnesses say the suspect didn’t stop when he was told a child was in the car.

“A hollered ‘Stop! Get him. He has my baby. She’s in the car. Call 911.’ He hit another vehicle trying to get away,” said witness Ramona Jackson.

The father and child were reunited.

Police are still searching for the stolen car and the suspect. They are looking for a grey Volkswagen.