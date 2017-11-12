NFL: Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons on 105.3 The Fan | Dallas Cowboys News | Live Game BlogListen Live Online in DFW | Win $5,000 Play: Pro Football Challenge | Knockout Pool 

#MeToo Movement Hits The Streets In Hollywood

gettyimages 873355952 e1510525490507 #MeToo Movement Hits The Streets In Hollywood

Women who are survivors of sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual abuse and their supporters protest during a #MeToo march in Hollywood, California on November 12, 2017. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD (CBSNEWS) – Survivors of sexual harassment, sexual assault and sexual abuse joined a #MeToo march and rally on Sunday in Hollywood, organizers said, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The demonstration was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue with a march to the CNN Building on Sunset Boulevard, where a press conference was expected to be held at noon local time.

The Hollywood sexual harassment scandal has put a spotlight on the hashtag #MeToo movement on social media.

The hashtag started about ten years ago as a way to provide support for young victims of sexual assault.

Amid recent allegations in Hollywood against Harvey Weinstein, as well as others including Kevin Spacey, the movement has grown exponentially on social media.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

