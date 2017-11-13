Beltran Retires After Finally Winning World Series In His 20th Season

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Carlos Beltran is retiring at age 40 after winning his first World Series title in his 20th major league season.

The outfielder made the announcement Monday, 12 days after the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series.

Beltran is a nine-time All-Star who won the 1999 AL Rookie of the Year award and three Gold Gloves.

His production dropped dramatically this year. He hit .295 with 29 homers and 93 RBIs for the New York Yankees and Texas in 2016. He then batted .231 with 14 homers and 51 RBIs for Houston.

He finishes with a .279 average, 435 homers, 1,587 RBIs and 312 stolen bases. He also has played for Kansas City, the New York Mets, San Francisco and St. Louis.

