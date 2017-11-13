Big Rig Crash Leaves Truck Dangling Over Bridge In North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – A big rig loaded with Miracle Whip and macaroni and cheese crashed on Sunday night, sending the cab of the vehicle plummeting onto part of North Loop 820. The incident was reported at around 9:40 p.m. in the westbound Loop 820 TEXpress lanes near Iron Horse Boulevard.

Police stated that the tractor-trailer was traveling in the westbound managed lanes of Loop 820 and then took the Iron Horse Drive exit. For some unknown reason, the driver failed to control his speed. He hit the wall on the other side of the overpass. The cab of the truck crashed through the wall and then fell onto the managed lanes below.

The trailer remain lodged at the top of the overpass for several hours until wreckers could get it pried away.

A fire department heavy-duty rescue team had to free the driver from the wreckage. He was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition. There has been no word yet about his current condition, or what might have caused him to lose control of the big rig.