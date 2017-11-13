Dallas Assistant District Attorney Loses Job For Berating Uber Driver

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Shaun Platt, a 26-year-old Uber driver says prosecutor Jody Warner hit him, verbally belittled him, and threatened him during the ride he was providing to her.

This happened last Friday outside a Knox-Henderson area pub. Platt believed the attorney was drunk, and she became belligerent, he recorded some of the conversation.

Warner: “I want to go home so badly, but you’re so stupid, I want the cops to come and **** you up!”

Platt: “Ma’am please.”

Warner: “No! Everything’s being recorded. I’m an Assistant District Attorney, so shut the **** up!”

Platt Warner tried to use her job title as a tool of intimidation against him.

Jody Warner worked as a prosecutor at the Dallas District Attorney’s office until today. She’s gone because of this.

Platt: “I’m asking you politely to please step out of my vehicle.”

Warner: “No. Because now I’m pissed the **** off! Either drop me off at my house or wait for the cops. I’m not leaving.”

Platt: “I’m waiting for the cops.”

Warner: “We’ll wait for the cops.”

District Attorney Faith Johnson has contacted Shaun Platt and apologized to him for the actions of an Assistant DA.

Johnson later said after reviewing and investigating, Warner’s conduct was counter to the department’s core principle of integrity, and it won’t be tolerated.

Here is DA Johnson’s full statement: