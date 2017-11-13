Sean Lee Could Miss Next Two Games

By Josh Clark & Mike Fisher

DALLAS (1o5.3 The Fan) – The Cowboys defense could be without their best player for the next two games, according to Mike Fisher

Fish reported on Monday that the Cowboys are “deeply concerned” that linebacker Sean Lee will not play in Sunday’s NFC East showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles after he aggravated his hamstring injury.

ALERT: #Cowboys deeply concerned that LB Sean Lee (hamstring) – the centerpiece of their D – will miss next 2 games. pic.twitter.com/0WccXB3dHS — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) November 13, 2017

Because Dallas only has three days to recover before they take on the L.A. Chargers on Thanksgiving, Cowboys personnel fear it may not be enough time for Lee to get back on the field.

Dallas follows up their game against the Chargers with another Thursday night game against the Washington Redskins on November 30.

At Monday’s press conference, head coach Jason Garrett said he doesn’t expect Lee to “immediately” practice this week, adding, “it might take some time, we’ll see.”

With the way the Cowboys have played in the past without Sean Lee, and due to their star running back missing at least the next three and possibly five games, and not to mention their future hall of fame left tackle being hampered by a groin injury, Dallas can not afford to be without the linebacker for an extended period of time.

Dallas is 0-3 this season when Lee has missed significant time, including Sunday’s loss to the Falcons when he left in the first quarter.