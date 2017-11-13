Will NFL Owners Move To Oust Jerry Jones And The Cowboys?

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Is there anyway Jerry Jones could be forced to give up the Dallas Cowboys? According to a new report this morning, it could happen.

It’s no secret the Cowboys and their owner have been in headlines recently. According to Mike Florio with Pro Football Talk- multiple NFL owners have discussed what is called a “nuclear option.”

Some owners are discussing the possibility of invoking the procedure to force a forfeiture of the Cowboys' franchise https://t.co/jwaSeSPtVZ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 13, 2017

The ‘nuclear option’ essentially allows the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to force an owner to forfeit a team if the owner, “has been or is guilty of conduct detrimental” to the NFL.

So why would the other Billionaire owners want to do this?

First there was the Zeke saga (which is still going on). Lately, Jerry Jones speaking out against a contract extension for commissioner Roger Goodell…in which there are reports that he’s filed a lawsuit to block the move. Now, according to this report, some of the owners believe Jones instigated Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter to speak out against the NFL a few weeks ago – blaming the league for a decline in ratings and thus Papa John’s revenue.

By the way, Jerry Jones owns about 120 Papa John’s stores in Texas.

Will it happen? Will the Billionaires battle? We will have to wait and see.