5 Dead In Shooting Near California School

Denton County’s Longest Serving County Judge Set To Retire

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Judge Mary Horn announced today she will retire at the end of her current term.

mary horn Denton Countys Longest Serving County Judge Set To Retire

Denton County Judge Mary Horn (courtesy Denton County)Horn has served as County Judge since January 2002. Previously she served as the Denton County Tax Assessor Collector for nearly a decade.

Judge Horn was the first female elected to the office of County Tax Assessor Collector and is the longest serving County Judge in Denton County history.

“I am proud of my record in office,” said Horn. “And I am proud of the people I have had the honor to serve with. We have accomplished amazing things during my 15 years as County Judge. It has been and honor to have had the privilege to do this and I want to thank the people of Denton County for giving me this incredible opportunity.”

Horn has distinguished herself by keeping a high level of services with a very low tax rate. Denton County continues to be one of the fastest growing counties in the nation and its population has increased by 65 percent since Horn took office.

Mary and former State Representative Jim Horn have been married for 50 years. They have two grown children and four grandchildren.

