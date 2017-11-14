Discovery Of Skeletal Remains Investigated In Forest Hill

FOREST HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – The Forest Hill Police Department is investigating the discovery of human remains.
The department told CBS11 Tuesday night that on Sunday, police got a 911 call from construction workers at 6425 Evonshire who reported they found what they believed to be human remains buried in the backyard.
The house at that address is vacant.
Officers did indeed find what appeared to be skeletal remains.
The Forest Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations division was called to the scene and they are currently conducting an investigation, along with DPS, Texas Rangers and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’ s office.