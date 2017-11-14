Jerry Jones: NFL Has “All The Time In The World” To Renew Goodell Contract

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – When it comes to extending the contract of the NFL Commissioner, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes there is no rush to get it done.

“Roger has almost 18 months left. We’ve got all the time in the world to evaluate what we’re doing, and all the time in the world to extend him,” said Jones on his weekly radio show with The Fan’s Shan & RJ. “We just need to slow this train down and discuss the issues at hand in the NFL.”

In fact, Jones dismissed the rumor that he’s been issued a ‘cease and desist’ notice from his fellow NFL owners over his very public objection to Goodell’s immediate extension.

“I’ve had discussions with the committee chairman, but received no ‘notices,'” said Jones.

“I speak to a lot of owners, and I know them to be really supportive of the idea of being able to, on their part, see what and guide and give input to the committee, in particular the chairman, and I have well over half this league that is very interested, not only being a part of what is negotiated, but having it come back to them for approval” said Jones.

Jones also responded to the report that he may be ousted as owner of the Dallas Cowboys by a so-called ‘nuclear option’ from his fellow owners. “I’ve had not one inkling of communication with the league office or any owner that would suggest something that laughable and ridiculous.”

Jones also talked about the injuries that plagued the team in the game against Atlanta and how it may affect the team this weekend against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

“I like to hope that Tyron (Smith) is back,” said Jones. “It looks like Tyron has a better chance to play than Sean (Lee).”