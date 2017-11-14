CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

Effort Underway To Prevent Sexual Harassment At Texas Capitol

By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: Governor Greg Abbott, Local TV, Rep. Linda Koop, Sexual Harassment, Texas Capitol, Texas Legislature

RICHARDSON (CBS11) – Taking a stand against sexual harassment and misconduct, a North Texas state legislator is leading the charge to make the Texas State Capitol a safer place.

State Representative Linda Koop, who represents District 102 in Richardson, sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott calling on him to review and create new protocols to protect capitol staffers.  

“It could be anybody’s daughter or son that works here at the capitol,” said Koop. “In Washington D.C. it’s happening. In the entertainment industry it’s happening, elections in Alabama it’s happening. I think it’s on the forefront of people’s minds right now.”

Some feel the Texas State Capitol is no different.

Anonymous allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct recently surfaced ranging from inappropriate comments to outright assault.

Rep. Koop feels the biggest issue is that many of the most vulnerable staffers are not paid and are not covered by the state’s human resources protections.

“It makes me feel like it is our responsibility to do that and protect these young folks,” said Koop.

In a letter to Governor Abbott, she pointed out that legislative personnel, “…are not fully educated as to where to report misconduct or harassment.”

Koop also asked for new protocol to be developed.

“Our interns and our capitol staffers are very young and we want to make sure everyone is in a safe work environment,” said Koop.

Governor Abbott quickly responded Tuesday night on Twitter and wrote, “Any form of sexual harassment at the capitol is unacceptable and I will work on remedies to end it.”

Koop suspects a proper roll out of their findings and plans to be revealed in early 2018.

More from Jeff Paul
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch