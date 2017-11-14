CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Thomas Rhett To Perform Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show

Filed Under: Country Music, Cowboys Thanksgiving, Cowboys Thanksgiving Halftime Show, Dallas Cowboys, Halftime Show, NFL, Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving Halftime Show Performer, Thomas Rhett

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – For the third straight Thanksgiving Day game, Cowboys fans will hear tunes from a country music star.

The Dallas Cowboys announced that Thomas Rhett will be the performer for the annual halftime show at AT&T Stadium.

Rhett, the Academy of Country Music’s Male Vocalist of the Year, will entertain Cowboys fans at the game and on national television when Dallas takes on the Los Angeles Chargers on November 23.

Country music stars Luke Bryan and Eric Church performed the halftime show the previous two years.

“Watching the Cowboys game is such a tradition on Thanksgiving Day,” Rhett told DallasCowboys.com. “It’s all about being together with family and friends, but this year is going to be a little different for us. I’m pumped that we get to pack up the whole family to go to Dallas for the halftime show…it’s going to be a blast and helping do it for a good cause makes it even better.”

The game kicks off the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign. Every year, the Salvation Army collects donations to help provide shelter and meals for the homeless and hungry, Christmas toys for millions of children, in addition to many other social service programs they provide year-round.

“Thomas Rhett is not only a chart-topping country artist, but also a musician whose commitment and passion for philanthropy makes him a great fit to join the Fight for Good and kickoff the Red Kettle Campaign,” said Charlotte Jones Anderson, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Cowboys and former national advisory chairperson for The Salvation Army. “Every year, The Salvation Army makes a difference in the lives of millions of Americans. We want everyone to know that their donations truly make an impact.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch