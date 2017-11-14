Thomas Rhett To Perform Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – For the third straight Thanksgiving Day game, Cowboys fans will hear tunes from a country music star.

The Dallas Cowboys announced that Thomas Rhett will be the performer for the annual halftime show at AT&T Stadium.

Rhett, the Academy of Country Music’s Male Vocalist of the Year, will entertain Cowboys fans at the game and on national television when Dallas takes on the Los Angeles Chargers on November 23.

Country music stars Luke Bryan and Eric Church performed the halftime show the previous two years.

I’m kicking off the @SalvationArmyUS Red Kettle Campaign at the @DallasCowboys Thanksgiving halftime show. Watch & join the #FightForGood pic.twitter.com/qXJ2lfir7K — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) November 14, 2017

“Watching the Cowboys game is such a tradition on Thanksgiving Day,” Rhett told DallasCowboys.com. “It’s all about being together with family and friends, but this year is going to be a little different for us. I’m pumped that we get to pack up the whole family to go to Dallas for the halftime show…it’s going to be a blast and helping do it for a good cause makes it even better.”

The game kicks off the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign. Every year, the Salvation Army collects donations to help provide shelter and meals for the homeless and hungry, Christmas toys for millions of children, in addition to many other social service programs they provide year-round.

“Thomas Rhett is not only a chart-topping country artist, but also a musician whose commitment and passion for philanthropy makes him a great fit to join the Fight for Good and kickoff the Red Kettle Campaign,” said Charlotte Jones Anderson, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Cowboys and former national advisory chairperson for The Salvation Army. “Every year, The Salvation Army makes a difference in the lives of millions of Americans. We want everyone to know that their donations truly make an impact.”