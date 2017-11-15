Police In Texas Searching For Thieves After Vending Machine Break-In

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are on the lookout for some thieves who were craving something salty or perhaps had a sweet tooth.

According to police, a group of men executed what appeared to be a planned scheme to break into a vending machine at a local extended-stay hotel.

The break-in happened in the late night hours of November 6. Surveillance video of one of the suspects was captured at the Woodspring Suites hotel off of the Northeast Loop 820 Service Road. The video shows a black male, believed to be a “lookout,” pacing the hallway while another black male and possibly a third, white male suspect break into a vending machine.

At the time of the crime the believed lookout was wearing Rock Republic jean shorts, a black t-shirt, a black bandana on his head and headphones over his ears.

The second suspect wore a black jacket with tan shorts and the third suspect wore blue jeans with a white shirt.

No word on what amount of money, if any, was taken from the vending machine or if the thieves had a preference for a particular candy or snack.