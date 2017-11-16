Ambassador Program Beginning In Fort Worth

By Jason Allen
Filed Under: ambassador program, Downtown Fort Worth, Downtown Fort Worth Inc., Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Among the people working, shopping and eating in downtown Fort Worth, you’ll start noticing a few who stand out as much for their loud greetings as they do for their loud shirts.

If you think it’s the silliest question in the world, come talk to me,” Matt Kunes-Keller said Thursday. “I’m here for the public. I’m here for the businesses.”

screen shot 2017 11 16 at 5 41 41 pm Ambassador Program Beginning In Fort Worth

downtown Fort Worth ambassador (CBS11)

Kunes-Keller is one of a dozen new ambassadors walking around downtown. Their job is really whatever you need help with.

“They are an extra set of human, person to person services available out on the street” said Andy Taft, President of Downtown Fort Worth, Inc.

Taft said downtown residents, hotels and business, started noticing more people who just had questions. So they looked to a program used in almost 100 other cities, including five in Texas.

“That could come in many forms,” he said. “If somebody got a dead battery, or flat tire, or struggling to get a box from the car to the office building door and they can’t get a door open, we’re going to be there to help them.”

Kunes-Keller and others are on the street from 7:00 a.m. to midnight, helping with security, helping keep things clean, and everything else in between.

The cost for the first year of the program is $600,000. It is being paid for by an increase in what property owners pay for the downtown public improvement district.

More from Jason Allen
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch