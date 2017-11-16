Gas Prices This Week Hold Steady Nationwide & Across Texas

Filed Under: AAA Texas, cars, el paso, Gas Prices, Local TV, San Antonio, Thanksgiving, travel
(credit: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)

COPPELL (AP) – Texas and nationwide gasoline prices held steady this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.30 per gallon, the same as a week ago. U.S. gasoline prices were at an average $2.56 per gallon.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.20 per gallon. Drivers in El Paso face the highest gasoline prices statewide at $2.45 per gallon.

AAA experts say strong fall consumer gasoline demand continued into November.

Association officials expect 3.9 million Texans to travel 50 miles or more from home for Thanksgiving. AAA predicts about 50.9 million Americans will travel away from home for the five-day holiday period, beginning Wednesday. Both figures are about 3 percent higher than last year.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch