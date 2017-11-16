Police: Man Exposes Himself Near School In Hurst

HURST (CBSDFW.COM) – Hurst Police said a man exposed himself to students near Hurst Junior High on Wednesday shortly before 8:00 a.m.
Police said multiple students told them that while walking to school in the 500 block of E. Redbud Dr., a naked man walked towards them.
The naked man did not make contact and did not say anything. The students were not sure where the naked man went after passing them.
The students described the man as white in his early to mid-thirties, with short dirty blonde hair. They did not notice any facial hair or tattoos.
Officers were unable to locate the suspect.
The incident is under investigation.