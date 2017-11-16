North Richland Hills Man Launches Senatorial Campaign To Unseat Cruz

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – A television producer from North Richland Hills launched his campaign Thursday to unseat incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz in the upcoming 2018 election. Bruce Jacobson Jr. is the vice president of media for Life Outreach International, and serves as executive producer of the syndicated program “Life Today.”

Jacobson refers to himself as a conservative Republican, born and raised in Texas, and involved with politics since he was just 8 years old. His mother had him handing out bumper stickers for the Reagan campaign. “Ronald Reagan was my hero,” stated Jacobson in an online campaign video. “He brought honor back to our country.”

Later in his life, Jacobson went on to work within the Reagan administration, with the U.S. Department of Transportation, as a staff assistant to the Assistant Secretary of Congressional Affairs. He was also a regional appointee under former President George H.W. Bush.

Jacobson has been with Life Outreach International for the past 22 years.

Now, as a senatorial candidate, Jacobson said that he is focused on ending the Affordable Care Act, strengthening the nation’s defense, enforcing the country’s immgration laws, reducing federal spending, protecting the Second Amendment and caring for military veterans.

In his online campaign video, Jacobson continued, “Most politicians today are far more interested in serving themselves and their own agendas than the people who elected them. Blinded by their own political ambition, nothing ever gets done and we have political gridlock.”

Jacobson said that this gridlock comes from “obstructionists in the Senate,” arguing that more should be getting accomplished with a Republican majority in Congress and a Republican in the White House. “We should expect more,” Jacobson said, “and we should demand better.”

“I’m ready to serve my state with humility,” said Jacobson. “My heart is to serve you, the people of the Lone Star State.”

Texans will head to the polls on November 6, 2018. Click here to visit Jacobson’s campaign website.