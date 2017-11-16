Police Investigating Dallas Man’s Murder

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas police are asking for the public’s help to help them solve a murder that occurred on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say they responded to a shooting call at 700 N. Marsalis Ave. at 4:39 p.m. on Wednesday and located a male deceased from a gunshot wound.
The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Emilio Gutierrez.
Anyone with information regarding this murder is encouraged to contact Homicide Detective Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com Please refer to report #260924-2017.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.