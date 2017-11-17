CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Sherin Mathews’ Adoptive Mother Moved To Dallas County Jail

By Robbie Owens
Filed Under: child abandonment, Child Endangerment, dallas county jail, Local TV, Richardson Police, Sherin Mathews, Sini Mathews, Wesley Mathews

DALLAS (CBS11) – Sherin Mathews’ adoptive mother, Sini, has begun what could be a long stint behind bars. Appearing dazed and disheveled, Sini Mathews spoke no words during a morning arraignment on child abandonment or endangerment charges.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m. Mathews was moved to the Dallas County Jail.

According to Richardson Police, Sini Mathews and her husband Wesley left 3-year-old Sherin home alone for an hour and a half on the night before she died. Investigators say the rest of the family went out to dinner, leaving Sherin behind alone as punishment for not drinking her milk.

006a6414a64f402c916ac5314672d579 Sherin Mathews Adoptive Mother Moved To Dallas County Jail

(credit: Richardson Police Department)

sherin mathews 1 Sherin Mathews Adoptive Mother Moved To Dallas County Jail

(credit: Richardson Police Department)

“I’m sure it wasn’t the first time,” said Richardson mother Shannon Adolph. Adolph says police searched her Richardson neighborhood while Sherin was still considered missing… and she has followed the story closely with a mixture of fear, concern and suspicion.

“She never came forward,” said Adolph of Sini Mathews. “She never came out to ask for help from the community while she was missing… something just wasn’t right.”

Wesley Mathews, Sherin’s adoptive father, was charged with felony injury to a child after the 3-year-old’s body was found in a culvert about a mile from the family’s home last month. According to police, Wesley Mathews then changed his initial story, and told police that he had disposed of the little girl’s body after she choked while drinking some milk.

wesley matthews mugshot Sherin Mathews Adoptive Mother Moved To Dallas County Jail

Wesley Mathews Mugshot via Dallas County Sheriff’s Department

Police have not suggested that Sini Mathews was involved in Sherin’s death. But, parents like Adolph say each new revelation adds to the sorrow and anger.

“Never,” said Adolph, while pushing her 2-year-old daughter in a park swing, “I would never leave her alone and I can’t even imagine any parent doing that… and taking the other child?

All along I figured she had to be involved somehow.”

The Mathews’ biological daughter remains in CPS custody. A judge is expected to place the four year old with relatives in the Houston area later this month.

Through her attorneys, Sini Mathews has maintained her innocence. Her bond has been set at $250,000.

