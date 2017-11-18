Investigation Underway After Fort Worth Police Vehicle Hits, Kills Pedestrian

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are investigating a crash involving one of their vehicles that struck and killed a pedestrian Friday evening.

Police confirmed Friday evening that one of their units traveling southbound on Hemphill Street hit and killed a man walking across the street. Neighbors near the crash scene say their area is a bigger safety concern.

The pedestrian’s body ended up on Fernado Florez’s yard. The victim, who hasn’t been formally identified by the medical examiner, died at the scene.

A cross has been planted on Florez’s yard. He says he is sad about what happened but is not shocked.

Florez claims the street lights will be on and then suddenly turn off in the middle of the night.

“If I had to go to the store, even just a couple of blocks, I’d call a cab. I’m not crossing the street here because a lot of times these vehicles don’t have their lights on.

A public information officer for Fort Worth police confirmed there is an investigation, but he indicates the officer involved in the crash has not been taken off the streets.