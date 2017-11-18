Debate Over JFK Assassination Continues In Dallas After Release Of Documents

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As Dallas prepares to remember the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, there is still much debate about what happened. This also comes after thousands of federal documents were released about the assassination.

Experts gathered in downtown Dallas to weigh in on the subject.

About 160 people – from amateur historians to curious citizens – packed the Sixth Floor Museum on Saturday. After the release of thousands of federal documents related to the death of Kennedy, they still have questions.

“It was the crime of the century. It really was. And a large portion of the American public was alive at the time. We’re still around… we still wonder,” said author Dr. Larry Sabato.

Dr. Sabato was one of the two best-selling authors who talked about JFK.

“There is a tremendous fascination with President and Mrs. Kennedy. There’s a belief that things in America and the world would’ve been a lot better had he not been assassinated.

Despite the release of those government files, hundreds more are still classified out of concern for U.S. national security.

“In trying to reassure people, they actually withheld information, deceived people and then created speculation and conspiracy theories,” said moderator Dave Davies.

Event moderator Davies said there are groups of people who want to know if there was a conspiracy to kill the president and if his killer Lee Harvey Oswald had help.

Davies believes the government should be more transparent.

“I think it’s important that people believe the government is telling them the whole story. I think for decades that wasn’t the case. So I think releasing these documents now, completely un-redacted, would be a step towards restoring some confidence that the government’s willing to get the answers out,” said Davies.

President Donald Trump did decide at the last minute to hold some documents back at the request of the CIA and FBI. Those documents will be reviewed over the next 180 days.