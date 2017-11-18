Person Shot To Death During Altercation At Dallas Strip Mall

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas say a person was shot to death at a strip mall on Webb Chapel Road on Saturday during an altercation.
Officers responded to the shooting call in the 9600 block of Webb Chapel Road where they found the victim dead from a gunshot wound.
Police say the shooting happened in a crowded strip mall parking lot where there were several people standing near the scene.
As two people were being separated during an altercation, police say the suspect walked back over and shot the victim.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Police haven’t released details about the suspect but are asking anyone who may have information on the homicide to call detectives at 214.671.3702.