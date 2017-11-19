CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Cowboys LT Smith Out For Sunday Night Against Eagles

DALLAS – (1o5.3 The Fan/AP) – Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against NFL-leading Philadelphia because of a groin issue.

A source close to 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher confirmed Smith would miss the game early Sunday.

Smith was limited to rehab throughout the week but just wasn’t able to get ready to play.

Smith’s replacements, Chaz Green and Byron Bell, allowed six of Atlanta’s eight sacks in last week’s loss to the Falcons.

On the pregame show on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said they will look to help whoever will be in the left tackle spot between Bell and Green, if Smith isn’t able to go.

According to Fisher, Bell will get the first crack in tonight’s game after Green flopped in his start against Atlanta.

Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee has also been ruled out of Sunday’s game because of a hamstring injury.

The 2016 All-Pro was injured in the first quarter of last week’s loss to Atlanta. The Cowboys lost both games he missed because of hamstring issues earlier in the season and gave up three touchdown drives after the injury against the Falcons.

Justin Durant is expected to be active and could start at middle linebacker with the Cowboys moving Anthony Hitchens to Lee’s weakside spot.

Jaylon Smith, a second-year player who missed his rookie season recovering from a college knee injury, saw increased time after a preseason knee injury that sidelined Hitchens the first four games and Lee’s earlier hamstring issues. But the former Notre Dame standout has struggled with consistency.

