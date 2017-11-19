CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Trader Joe’s Recalls Packaged Salads Over Contamination Fear

Filed Under: Contamination, Packaged Salad, Recall, salad, Texas, Trader Joe's
dpcesdsueaaakbl Trader Joes Recalls Packaged Salads Over Contamination Fear

Salads affected are: White Meat Chicken Salad; Curried White Chicken Deli Salad; Turkey Cranberry Apple Salad (Trader Joe’s via CBS News)

PHOENIX (AP) — Trader Joe’s says it has recalled several packaged salads after a supplier said there may be shards of glass or hard plastic inside.

The grocery chain said Saturday on its website that packages of white meat chicken salad, curried white chicken deli salad and turkey cranberry apple salad sold in some areas that expire from Nov. 10-21 could be contaminated.

The products are labeled with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “inspected” code P-40299.

The warning applies to white meat chicken and curried white chicken deli salads sold in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma or Texas.

Turkey cranberry salads sold in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Oregon or Washington are at risk.

Trader Joe’s said products with other “inspected” codes were not affected because they were created at separate sites.

The chain apologized and urged customers to discard the products or return them for a refund.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

