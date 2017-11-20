Kansas Coach Apologizes After OU QB Mayfield Slighted By Jayhawks

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kansas coach David Beaty has apologized for his team captains not shaking hands with Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, saying the move made during the pregame coin toss was unacceptable.

Beaty said Monday that he had spoken with Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, apologizing on behalf of himself and his team. He also apologized to Jayhawks fans.

After getting slighted, Mayfield jawed with the Jayhawks and had plenty of back-and-forth with some fans seated behind the Oklahoma bench during Saturday’s game. He also made a lewd gesture, grabbing his crotch during the 41-3 win by the No. 3 Sooners. Mayfield apologized afterward.

Beaty said he wasn’t aware that the Jayhawks captains weren’t going to shake hands.

The Kansas coach says he knows his players are passionate and competitive but they needed to make a better decision.

