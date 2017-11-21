Fort Worth Officer Shot In Line Of Duty Back On The Streets

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth officer Matt Pearce is returning to duty after he was shot in March 2016.

Officer Pearce arrived for duty around 2 p.m. Tuesday. It’s a celebration for an officer that was close to death after he was shot by a suspect almost two years ago.

In March 2016, a gunman on the run shot him numerous times. At least five bullets hit Pearce.

Months of medical recovery led to Pearce gaining the ability to physically qualify for the same police role he held before the shooting.

Pearce said in his year of hospitalization and physical and emotional therapy, he always focused on coming back as a cop. He hopes his recovery inspires others.

“It’s been my goal since waking up from a coma to get back to being here,” said Pearce.

His two-year journey to recovery didn’t come easy, but now he plans to live the way he’s wanted – back on Fort Worth streets as a cop.

“I think if you ask people not in my shows, ‘do you think I would’ve made it?’ No. A lot say I should’ve medically retired… never be able to come back and do this job, but it was never in my mind. I wasn’t going to let that happen,” said Pearce.