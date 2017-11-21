2 Teens Arrested For Denison Shooting That Killed 5-Year-Old Boy

DENISON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Denison arrested two teenagers on Monday afternoon following a shooting that left a 5-year-old boy dead and his 11-year-old brother critically injured. The shooting happened at about 11:00 p.m. on Sunday in the 1700 block of West Elm Street.

According to police, someone fired shots into a home at that location. The two boys were inside. Both were struck by gunfire.

Witnesses reported hearing more than seven gunshots.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Ryan Clay and 17-year-old Sabrina Nino, both from Sherman, and charged them with capital murder. Additional details about the shooting are still under investigation. “We don’t know if it was a vehicle that went by or if it was somebody on foot,” Lt. Mike Eppler with the Denison Police Department told KXII in Sherman.

The investigation may lead to more arrests, Eppler added.

The younger brother, identified as Kason Powell, died at the hospital. The older boy was transported to a Dallas hospital by air ambulance, departing from the parking lot of a Dollar General store. At last check, the 11-year-old child remained in critical, but stable condition.

Their father is a coach at Anna Middle School. The Anna Independent School District issued a statement on Tuesday morning that said, “Coach Powell is a beloved teacher in Anna. We are heartbroken by the tragic events, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”