Thanksgiving Weekend Travel Tips

CBS Local — AAA expects a record number of people to be traveling for Thanksgiving — nearly 51 million people in the United States are estimated to be driving or flying at least 50 miles to their holiday destination. That’s 1.5 million more than last Thanksgiving weekend.

While some destinations will clearly be easier to reach than others, any trip of any duration could be ruined by a lack or preparation or a lack of composure. To help you have a more pleasant experience during your Thanksgiving weekend travel, here are some tips to get you going in the right direction.

Start Planning Now

No trip will be completely mistake free, particularly during before and during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. However, with some advance planning, your Thanksgiving weekend travel can be a lot more manageable and less hectic. For instance, if you’re flying to your destination, you can go to your airline’s website and check in online 24 hours in advance of your departure, as well as print out your boarding pass. Additionally, a growing number of travelers are using an airline’s mobile app to present their mobile boarding pass via their device prior to the security screening and at the boarding gate. Driving to your destination also requires a bit of pre-trip preparation, such as checking your tire pressure, fluids, signal lights or better yet, having a complete vehicle inspection by a mechanic in advance of your trip. Also before you leave you have a few other tasks to do, such as considering whether or not to stop your mail delivery, newspaper delivery, making sure your home is secure and alerting neighbors that you’ll be gone for a few days.