Hotel Chef Prepares Thanksgiving Meal For Dallas First Responders

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While many North Texans get to enjoy some food, family and football on Thanksgiving, this is just another day on the job for first responders. But our area heroes will not be forgotten, as Chef Romel Begonnia with Hyatt Regency Dallas prepares a meal for city firefighters.

“With the proper planning and organization, it’s fairly easy,” Begonnia said.

Begonnia and his staff were awake at 3:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning to get things started. The meal includes six roasted turkeys, maple-glazed bourbon ham, stuffing, gravy, acorn squash, cranberry sauce, assorted vegetables, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie.

The most popular dishes are the stuffing and the gravy. “They drink the gravy,” Begonnia joked.

This has become an annual tradition for Begonnia. He regularly makes meals for the Ronald McDonald House and Dallas city employees. “Just our way of giving back to the community,” he said. “For Hyatt, it’s very important that we’re involved in the community and give back, to show our support.”

Begonnia also shared some advice for those trying to make their own Thanksgiving meal at home. “Cook with love,” he said.