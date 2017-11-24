Salvation Army Angel Trees Looking For Donations

By Ken Molestina
Filed Under: Angel Trees, Christmas, donations, Holidays, Local TV, Needy Children, North Texas, salvation army

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree campaign is now open and actively looking for donations.

The Angel Trees which are set up throughout different shopping centers in the Dallas/Fort Worth area are filled with some 45,000 wish and want lists from needy children and seniors.

Major Barbara Rich from the Salvation Army says the campaign is aimed at making sure the holiday cheer is experienced by many of those less fortunate in the North Texas communities.

She said, “we get adults who were children on the tree when they were little, and they come back ready to take a tag and buy a gift for a child because they remember how much it meant to them when they were little.”

To donate, all you have to do is pick a wish list off of any of the Angel Trees, buy the gift they are asking for and donate it straight to the Salvation Army.

For a list of all the Angel Trees in DFW click here.

