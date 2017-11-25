CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Community Mourns Loss Of High School Cheerleader Killed In Crash

Filed Under: Cheerleader, Colleyville Heritage High School, Deadly Crash, Drunk Driver, Local TV, Rhyan Moody, Thanksgiving Day

COLLEYVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A community is mourning the loss of a Colleyville Heritage High School cheerleader who was killed in a crash on Thanksgiving. Her family says the crash was caused by a suspected drunk driver.

At a candlelight vigil on Saturday, inconsolable friends were trying to find comfort during a weekend that is supposed to be about celebration and being thankful. Instead, they joined with parents and grandparents to remember 14-year-old Rhyan Moody.

“She always believed in me when no one else did. She never lost her hope in me. She was my rock when I hit rock bottom. We would have a house right by each other,” said one friend.

Moody died on Thanksgiving night in a car crash. Friends and family say the driver that crashed into her was drunk.

Two nights later, the Colleyville Heritage High School cheerleader was being remembered at Compass Church – a place friends say she called a second home.

“She was joy filled… full of life… no matter the circumstances and lived every moment to the fullest,” said Lori Murillo with the student ministry.

As everyone at the vigil finds strength to stand and remember the beloved teenager, a message is being spread about the dangers of drinking and driving.

“To Rhyan’s friends, you’re going to be in situations where you make choices and hopefully one of you will make the right choice because of this and if you do, that’s a positive,” said Gaines Johnson.

In a statement, Colleyville Heritage High School said:

It is with an incredibly heavy heart that I am sending you this email. Late Thursday evening, one of our students was involved in a car accident and lost her life. I spoke with a family member who wanted me to share that the accident was caused by a drunk driver. Out of respect for the family, we will not be sharing any additional information at this time; however we will continue to work with the family to offer our support moving forward. This is something that can be difficult for young people to process, so please take the time to talk with your student about this tragedy. This also provides us all an unfortunate opportunity to remind our youth about the consequences of drinking and driving and the devastation it can cause. We will have counselors available in library to speak with anyone in need of assistance on Monday. As one parent to another, please take this opportunity to hug your children a little tighter. I know I certainly will. As always, we will be here to support your student next week and moving forward.

