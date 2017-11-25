Community Mourns Loss Of High School Cheerleader Killed In Crash

COLLEYVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A community is mourning the loss of a Colleyville Heritage High School cheerleader who was killed in a crash on Thanksgiving. Her family says the crash was caused by a suspected drunk driver.

At a candlelight vigil on Saturday, inconsolable friends were trying to find comfort during a weekend that is supposed to be about celebration and being thankful. Instead, they joined with parents and grandparents to remember 14-year-old Rhyan Moody.

“She always believed in me when no one else did. She never lost her hope in me. She was my rock when I hit rock bottom. We would have a house right by each other,” said one friend.

Moody died on Thanksgiving night in a car crash. Friends and family say the driver that crashed into her was drunk.

Two nights later, the Colleyville Heritage High School cheerleader was being remembered at Compass Church – a place friends say she called a second home.

“She was joy filled… full of life… no matter the circumstances and lived every moment to the fullest,” said Lori Murillo with the student ministry.

As everyone at the vigil finds strength to stand and remember the beloved teenager, a message is being spread about the dangers of drinking and driving.

“To Rhyan’s friends, you’re going to be in situations where you make choices and hopefully one of you will make the right choice because of this and if you do, that’s a positive,” said Gaines Johnson.

In a statement, Colleyville Heritage High School said: