Cowboys Roster Shuffle Says Goodbye To McFadden, Hello To Run-Stop DL

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – The shuffle off of Darren McFadden represents a timely fit for the Dallas Cowboys, who need a defensive-line run-stopper more than they need an unused running back.

So veteran runner Darren McFadden is being granted his release.

And veteran Datone Jones, a former first-round pick, is being brought aboard as a street free agent, as first noted by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

McFadden’s departure is an amicable one; the 30-year-old runner, two years ago Dallas’ leading rusher, is buried on the depth chart now, even with Ezekiel Elliott on suspension.

So Dallas granted him his release — “I grew up a Cowboys fan and it was awesome to wear the Star on my helmet. I wish my boys good luck,’’ McFadden tweeted on Sunday morning — and is immediately filling the roster spot with the 6-4, 289-pound Jones, 27, who was a first-round pick of Green Bay in 2013, spent a year in Minnesota, and was released last week in San Francisco.

“Dang,’’ Jones tweeted five days ago, “back on the hunt for a new job!’’

The job in Dallas will be part of a defensive line rotation that lacks run-stopping bodies. Starting 1-tech Stephen Paea retired earlier this year. Maliek Collins has moved from being the 3-tech to the 1-tech. Now, with Jones — with 87 total career tackles, nine sacks, seven pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and one interception in his career — there is some help.

And for McFadden, maybe he helps another team get to the playoffs.