Suspect Shot By Officer At Parks Mall In Arlington

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police say one suspect was shot by an officer at Parks Mall Sunday afternoon.
Arlington police said in a tweet the incident at the mall was an officer-involved shooting involving one suspect.
According to police, the incident started as a theft report at a Sunglass Hut inside the mall. An officer at the mall responded to the scene. The suspect attempted to flee on foot and ran through the upper level of the food court.
Police say the suspect produced what appeared to be an imitation or replica firearm. The officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital. A source tells CBS11’s Yona Gavino the suspect is in critical condition.
The officer involved is okay, and there were no other injuries.
Police say the incident is under control but for people to avoid the area. The mall is closed and is being evacuated.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
