Friends Mourn Loss Of 10-Year-Old Softball Teammate Killed In Crash

MINERAL WELLS, Texas (CBS11) – A Mineral Wells softball team is mourning the loss of one of the players. A 10-year-old teammate died in a crash last week after the team had just left a tournament.

Police say Caydence Hubble was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened in Fort Worth on Golden Triangle Blvd on Sunday.

Her family and friends gathered at her home field to say one last goodbye.

At the field where she practiced, there were pictures of Caydence everywhere.

“She was larger than life. She loved life, loved her family. Loved her cousins,” said Caydence’s aunt Stevie Wilson.

Caydence’s aunt, her mother, her coach and many others wore pink to honor the girl who was nicknamed “Wheels.”

“The reason we called her “Wheels” is because she was a short-legged little kid, but she was fast. Whether it be running bases or tracking down a fly ball,” said softball coach Shawn McDougal. “Caydence was a coach’s dream. She played the game to the fullest every time we put her on the field.”

A teammate’s mother was driving when police say she ran a red light and was clipped by another vehicle. Caydence was thrown from the SUV and died.

Her coach spoke at her funeral on Saturday. He said he always tells his players “I love you” after each game. Those were the last words he said to Caydence.

Loved ones wrote messages on balloons they set free at the home field.

“The balloon release is something we were wanting to do. It just helps us cope with the situation,” said Wilson.

Caydence’s aunt says the family has forgiven the mother who was driving. Fort Worth Police say they don’t anticipate that she’ll face any criminal charges.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Hubble family.