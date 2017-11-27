Feeling The Music In His Bones, Mars Readies 1st TV Special

Filed Under: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars, CBS, Dancing, Entertainment, Harlem, Local TV, Music, Singing, The Apollo Theater

NEW YORK (AP) — When Bruno Mars hit the stage for his first TV special, he could feel the music — in his bones and in his veins — and it shows.

Mars’ energetic and slick dance moves and smooth vocals are at the forefront of “Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo,” which debuts Wednesday on CBS at 9 p.m. Central. He recorded the special at the Apollo Theater in New York’s Harlem, performing the majority of his album “24K Magic.”

Says Mars: “You got to perform (the music) a few times to get it in your bones, to get it right, to work out all the kinks.”

Mars said he chose to film the one-hour special at the Apollo, which he calls “a magical place,” because of the venue’s rich history in music.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch