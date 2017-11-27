Prince Harry & Actress Meghan Markle Are Engaged

LONDON – Britain’s royal palace says Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018.

The announcement came Monday from the office of Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month. It says 36-year-old Markle has met Queen Elizabeth II, and Harry also has received the blessing of Markle’s parents.

“The wedding will take place in Spring 2018,” says the statement, adding that the newlyweds would live in Nottingham Cottage, a property on the sprawling Kensington Palace estate in London.

Harry, 33, is fifth in line to the British throne.

