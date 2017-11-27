Ride-Sharing Driver Wanted For Sexual Assault

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – Fort Worth Police are looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting an elderly woman in his car after she used a popular ride-sharing app.
Authorities say 40-year-old Hashem Ramezanpour picked up the victim in Dallas and stopped to assault the woman before dropping her off at her home in Fort Worth.
Police didn’t say what ride-sharing company Ramezanpur works for.
The suspect drives a white 2016 Honda Civic with license plate number: TX-JBY3214.
Ramezanpour is believed to have fled the country but if anyone has information on his whereabouts you can contact the Sex Crimes unit at 817-392-4350 or 817-392-4359.
If you want to stay anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or text tip TIP117 to CRIMES (274637).