Ride-Sharing Driver Wanted For Sexual Assault

Filed Under: Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police, Hashem Ramezanpour, Local TV, Ride Sharing, sexual assault

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – Fort Worth Police are looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting an elderly woman in his car after she used a popular ride-sharing app.

hashem ramezanpour Ride Sharing Driver Wanted For Sexual Assault

(Fort Worth Police)

Authorities say 40-year-old Hashem Ramezanpour picked up the victim in Dallas and stopped to assault the woman before dropping her off at her home in Fort Worth.

Police didn’t say what ride-sharing company Ramezanpur works for.

The suspect drives a white 2016 Honda Civic with license plate number: TX-JBY3214.

Ramezanpour is believed to have fled the country but if anyone has information on his whereabouts you can contact the Sex Crimes unit at 817-392-4350 or 817-392-4359.

If you want to stay anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or text tip TIP117 to CRIMES (274637).

 

 

