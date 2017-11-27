Supreme Court Won’t Take Texas Case Over Student-Led Prayer

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place a court ruling that a North Texas school board can open its meetings with student-led public prayers without running afoul of the Constitution’s prohibition against government-established religion.

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take a case challenging the ruling of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in New Orleans.

A three-judge panel of that court earlier this year said a lower court was correct to dismiss a lawsuit against the Birdville Independent School District over its practice of beginning meetings with a statement from a student that is usually a prayer.

The suit was filed by the American Humanist Association and Isaiah Smith, who is a graduate of Birdville High School. Smith’s lawsuit centered on what he considered to be religious discrimination. “They openly endorse Christianity over other religions and over non-religion,” he said.

Smith, who said he is not against prayer but he believes in separation of church and state, claims to have received hate mail and death threats in response to the suit.

