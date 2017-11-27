Texas Lineman Connor Williams To Skip Bowl, Enter Draft

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams will enter the 2018 NFL draft and skip the Longhorns’ bowl game.

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 16: Texas (55) Connor Williams (OL), who was injured in the game, looks on during a college football game between the Texas Longhorns and the USC Trojans on September 16, 2017, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The junior was regarded as perhaps Texas’ best player and one of the top offensive linemen in the country when the season began. Some draft projections place him as a possible first-round pick.

A knee injury in the third game against Southern California sidelined Williams for most of the season. He returned to play the final two games as Texas beat West Virginia and lost to Texas Tech.

Texas’s bowl destination has not yet been determined. The Longhorns are 6-6 and bowl eligible for the first time since 2014.

