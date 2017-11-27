Texas Man Reportedly Fined, To Be Deported After UAE Arrest

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A state-aligned newspaper in the United Arab Emirates says a North Texas man who was arrested for taking photographs at the Abu Dhabi International Airport has been fined and will be deported.

The National, an English-language newspaper in Abu Dhabi, reported on Monday that 59-year-old Joseph Lee of Plano must pay a 10,000-dirham ($2,700) fine.

The U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi’s Judicial Department did not respond to requests for comment.

Lee’s family told a North Texas television station on November 22 that Lee was arrested after being pulled aside by security officials while transiting through Abu Dhabi after a 10-day vacation in Thailand with his son.

His son, Jonathan, said his father began taking photos as security officials were “treating him kind of unfairly in a rude manner.”

