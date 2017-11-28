Geno Smith Will Start In Place Of Eli Manning For Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JUNE 15: New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) and New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith (3) leave the field after New York Giants Mini Camp on June 14, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – The New York Giants are changing quarterbacks for the first time in more than 13 years.

Yes, Eli Manning is not going to start.

The Giants announced on Tuesday that Geno Smith will start in place of Manning when the Giants (2-9) face the Raiders in Oakland on Sunday.

Rookie Davis Webb will also play, if not this week, then sometime before the end of the season.

“Geno will start this week,” coach Ben McAdoo said. “Over the last five games, we will take a look at Geno, and we will also give Davis an opportunity.”

Manning has started 210 consecutive regular-season games, the second-longest streak by a quarterback in NFL history, behind Brett Favre’s 297. He has started every Giants game since Nov. 21, 2004, when he took over for veteran Kurt Warner in the 10th game of his rookie season.

Manning has also started 12 postseason games, and twice led the Giants to Super Bowl victories.

Manning was given the option of starting against the Raiders to keep the streak alive, but declined.

