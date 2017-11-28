NFL Flexes Cowboys vs Giants To Early Time Slot

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Cowboys season has gone south over the course of the last three weeks and the television networks have taken notice.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that Fox has moved the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants game on December 10 out of the 3:25 p.m. national TV time slot to a 12:00 p.m. start time.

The Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars matchup will take over the 3:25 p.m. slot, the league announced.

The Cowboys are also in danger of having their matchup with the Oakland Raiders on December 17 moved out of the Sunday night football timeslot, however, NFL won’t make a decision on that week’s games until next Tuesday (12/5).

Potential matchups that could bump the Cowboys and Raiders include an NFC West showdown between the Rams and Seahawks and the AFC leading Steelers hosting Tom Brady and the Patriots.

