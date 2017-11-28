*Yesterday High: 76; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 62; Normal Low: 41*
- Above normal temperatures today, windy, grass fire danger.
- Severe drought sneaking into north Texas. Last measurable rain (Nov 8th).
- SLIGHT rain chance north and east overnight.
- Near normal temperatures (normal is 62) through Friday.
- Warming into the weekend again.
- Significant pattern chance by midweek….NEXT week. Colder with rain!
- 1.30” BELOW normal at DFW for 2017.
- 3.40” of rain since Sept 1st…<5.85”> below normal.
Today: Mostly sunny, windy and mild. Elevated fire danger. High: Upper 70s. Wind: South 15-25, Gusts to 30 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers north and east of Dallas along weak front. Low: Mid to upper 40s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and a bit cooler. High: Mid 60s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Another dry cool front. High: Mid 60s
Friday: Sunny and cool. High: Low to mid 60s.
Saturday and Sunday: Sunny and a bit warmer. High: Near 70.
Monday: Partly cloudy, continued dry. Changes coming late Tuesday into Wednesday. High: Low 70s.