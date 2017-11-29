American Airlines Glitch Could Strand Thousands Of Holiday Flights

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A computer glitch with American Airlines’ pilot scheduling system could strand thousand of travelers over the upcoming holiday travel rush.
According to the Allied Pilots Association union, a glitch in the system that bids for pilots’ time off, based on seniority, is to blame for the possible pilot shortage.
“As a result, thousands of flights currently do not have pilots assigned to fly them during the upcoming critical holiday period” the union said in a release.
There has been no official word from the airline over the issue.
Several replies to tweets from the airline’s official social media account are telling passengers not to worry, that they want to keep families flying this holiday season and fully expect to avoid cancellations.
“We’re working diligently to address the issue and expect to avoid cancellations this holiday season,” read one reply.
