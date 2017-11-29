Dallas County Sheriff To Resign, Run For Governor

DALLAS (CBS11) – Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez has turned in her resignation to Judge Clay Jenkins effective December 8 and will run for governor according to Dallas County Democratic Party Chair Carol Donovan.

Earlier this month Valdez said exploring a run in 2018 as a Democrat and challenge Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

“You can’t just jump into something like this without any kind of thinking about it and research,” said Sheriff Valdez earlier this month. “Seeing who’s going to back you and when I feel comfortable with that, (it’s) either yes or no.”

Sheriff Valdez took office in 2005 and won her fourth term last year with more than 58 percent of the vote.

Minutes after the revelation Valdez was resigning, Dallas Attorney Pete Schulte tweeted he’s going to run for Dallas County Sheriff.

He said, “With the official announcement of Dallas Co @SheriffLupe Valdez resignation to run for Governor of Texas, I’m preparing to file as a candidate for DalCo Sheriff in the Democratic Primary that will be now be held March 6, 2018. 2 years sooner then planned but excited about it!”