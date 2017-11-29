The Foote Files: The Flirtations

(CBS11) – This all-girl group got their start in the early 1960’s as a quartet but ended up as a trio for the song we are highlighting today. Sisters Ernestine and Shirley Pearce (originally from South Carolina), along with their other sister Betty and Les Johnson, were originally known as The Gypsies. By 1966, they renamed themselves as The Flirtations. When you heard them, they had that R&B/Northern Soul sound. In fact, they sound a lot like The Supremes!

In 1968, the girls, now consisting of Ernestine, Shirley and Viola Billups, moved to England. They signed with Deram Records and released the song that made them famous, “Nothing But A Heartache.” Produced by Wayne Bickerton from England and written by Bickerton and Tony Waddington, this song has a big sound to it, one that you really want to crank up the volume really loud! Released in the spring of 1969 with a 2:40 run time, the lyrics go like this:

“Nothing but a heartache every day

(Nothing but a heartache)

Nothing but a tear drop all of the way

(Nothing but a tear drop)

Loving a bad guy is such a sin, yeah

He’s got me all won,

Can I get him?

Nothing but a heartache every day

(Nothing but a heartache)

Nothing but a tear drop all of the way

(Nothing but a tear drop)

It is one situation that I just can’t win, yeah

He’s got me all won,

Can I get him?

I got a lot of those heartaches

I got a lot of those tear drops

Heartaches, tear drops, all of the way

Nothing but a heartache every day!”

The song hit #36 in the Netherlands, #34 in the U.S., but #3 in the Boston radio market.

By the way, the group still together so check our their website.

Listen to this great song and turn the volume up as loud as you can!!