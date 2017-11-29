2-Year-Old Girl Drowns In Pond In Wylie

WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 2-year-old girl drowned in a pond at the South Fork Mobile Home Park in Wylie on Wednesday.
Wylie Police said officers responded to a call at 216 South Fork Blvd around 11:30 a.m.
When they got their, the child had been pulled from the pond and someone was giving her CPR.
Wylie Fire & Rescue took over CPR efforts and rushed the toddler to a Dallas area hospital.
Investigators say it appears the young girl left her home unnoticed and fell into the pond.
The victim’s father located her and removed her from the pond.
The investigation continues.