Today Show Co-Host Matt Lauer Fired After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS News confirmed that NBC News has fired long-time Today Show host Matt Lauer over inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.
The “Today” show on Wednesday began the program with news of the termination. Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie made the announcement as she sat with Hoda Kotb.
NBC News chairman Andy Lack released a statement, saying the network had “received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer.”
The statement continued –
“It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”
News of Lauer’s termination comes just one week after CBS News fired “CBS This Morning” co-host Charlie Rose over allegations of sexual misconduct.