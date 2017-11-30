7 Dallas City Employees Arrested

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit said Thursday it is conducting an on-going criminal investigation into the conduct of multiple City of Dallas Equipment and Building Services employees.

The investigation revealed between January 1, 2017 and August 19, 2017, the following employees engaged in illegal activity, including stealing and reselling city property and stealing gas from city pumps, according to police sources.

As a result the current and former employees were arrested Thursday.

Arrested for Tampering with a Government Record

Michael Golden

Arrested for Tampering with a Government Record and Criminal Trespass

Jeffrey Landsbaum

Arrested for Criminal Trespass

Alan Ramos

Nicholas Smith

Arrested for Organized Criminal Activity-Theft, and Tampering with a Government Record

Brian Mallett

Arturo Molinar

Hector Botello

Police said the investigation is on-going and the public will be updated with any new developments.

The CBS11 I-Team was looked into two of these employees before.

They were averaging about 30 hours of overtime a week.

The city has not said whether overtime pay is part of its investigation.