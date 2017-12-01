Nearly 894,000 Texans Apply For FEMA Harvey Aid By Deadline

Flooded homes are shown near Lake Houston following Hurricane Harvey August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency says nearly 894,000 people in Texas met this week’s deadline to register for federal disaster assistance to help them recover from Hurricane Harvey.

The agency said Friday more than $1.4 billion in help has been approved so far.

But officials and nonprofit groups say more funding will be needed to help the state rebuild and reach those who live in the shadows and might not have easy access to resources to aid in their recovery.

After several extensions, FEMA had set Thursday as the deadline for Texans affected by Harvey to register for federal help.

FEMA says 893,798 Texans registered, with 356,553 applications so far approved.

Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 storm Aug. 25 about 180 miles southwest of Houston.

